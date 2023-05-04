Two Colombian Assassins of Prosecutor Pecci Sentenced to Prison

The Prosecutor's Office charged the Perez-Hoyos brothers with crimes related to aggravated homicide and possession of firearms.

On Wednesday, the Colombian Attorney General's Office sentenced brothers Ramon and Andres Perez-Hoyos to 25 years and six months in prison for planning and financing the assassination of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.

The victim, one of the most important anti-mafia prosecutors in Paraguay, was assassinated on May 10, 2022 by hitmen on a jet ski. Pecci was attacked when he was on a beach on the island of Baru, celebrating his honeymoon with his wife, the journalist Claudia Aguilera.

In January, the Perez-Hoyos brothers agreed to be the authors of the murder of prosecutor Pecci. A judge then imposed preventive detention on them to prevent the brothers from fleeing Colombia.

The Prosecutor's Office charged them with crimes related to aggravated homicide and possession of firearms, which were admitted by the Perez-Hoyos brothers.

#ABCNoticias El presunto “coordinador” del crimen de #MarceloPecci pidió perdón.



Se trata de Francisco Correa Galeano y lo hizo durante su audiencia ante la Fiscalía de Colombia.#ABCTVpy �� https://t.co/ZvwJlbwdHn pic.twitter.com/XskZWZiHHP — ABC TV Paraguay (@ABCTVpy) April 28, 2023

The tweet reads, "The alleged 'coordinator' of Marcelo Pecci's crime apologized. It is Francisco Correa Galeano and he did so during his hearing before the Colombian Prosecutor's Office."

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the Perez-Hoyos brothers are part of a Paraguay-based transnational criminal organization. They attended several meetings with others involved in the homicide to provide input and finalize details.

The Perez-Hoys brothers, who were captured in Bogotá and Rionegro, hired the material authors of the murder. So far, Colombian authorities have prosecuted seven people in the Pecci case. Four of them accepted their responsibilities and have already been sentenced.

"Francisco Bernate, lawyer for the Pecci family in Colombia, mentioned that it only remains to clarify who gave the order to assassinate the Paraguayan prosecutor," the Colombian newspaper El Independiente noted.