Colombia’s Largest Narco-Submarine in History Seized

The submersible measured 30 meters long by three meters wide and was carrying more than three tons of cocaine.

The Colombian Navy declared on Friday that it caught the largest narco-submarine in the history of the South American country.

In this interdiction, 3058 kg of cocaine hydrochloride were seized, thwarting the entry of 103 million dollars to drug trafficking organizations and the commercialization of 7.6 doses in the streets of the world, stated the Colombian institution, via Twitter.

Upon capture, the Colombian navy found that the semi-submersible "had begun to sink" due to water entering the engine area, the Navy said.

It is in fact a semi-submersible, whose dimensions are 30 meters long by 3 meters wide, and which "is the largest intercepted sailing with alkaloids since 1993", the year in which the Colombian Navy seized the first device of this type, the institution indicated.

The crew members were Colombian nationals and were 63, 54 and 45 years old. After the capture, they declared that they were forced by a drug trafficking organization to embark and take the semi-submersible with the addictive substance to Central America.

"After an inspection, the military personnel recovered 102 packages with the stash and tried to refloat the semi-submersible through different naval maneuvers, without success, which is why it was sunk so as not to affect navigation in the area," added the Navy.

The subjects and the seized drugs were taken to the district of Tumaco, in the department of Nariño, in the southwest of Colombia, where they were handed over to the competent authorities.

So far in 2023, the Pacific Naval Force has intercepted a total of four semi-submersibles sailing with alkaloids.