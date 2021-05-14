Colombian State Denounced to ICC Over Crimes Against Humanity

The complaint points out that the police, having "the material capacity to prevent the commission of these crimes or promote the effective punishment of those allegedly responsible," did not stop the brutality.

Human rights organizations and left-wing senator Ivan Cepeda submitted on Thursday to the International Criminal Court (ICC) a complaint about crimes against humanity carried out by Iván Duque's government during the national strike in Colombia.

Denunciamos hoy ante la Corte Penal Internacional al presidente de la República, el ministro de Defensa, el exsenador Uribe, los generales Zapateiro y Vargas, por la presunta ejecución de crímenes de lesa humanidad contra participantes en las movilizaciones: pic.twitter.com/uAKOx5Nemg — Iván Cepeda Castro (@IvanCepedaCast) May 13, 2021

"We denounce today before the International Criminal Court the President of the Republic, the Minister of Defense, former Senator Uribe, Generals Zapateiro and Vargas, for allegedly committing crimes against humanity against participants in the demonstrations."

Moreover, the government does not condemn "emphatically the crimes and serious human rights violations that presumably involve members of the public force."

The representatives of Colombia's civil society asked for the ICC intervention since the government "does not have the will to carry out the investigations in the commission of accusations by the Chamber and other organizations, due to the excessive concentration of power at the head of President Iván Duque, which has broken the principle of separation of powers."

The NGO Temblores sign the complaint, the Working Group on Forced Disappearances of the Colombia-Europe-United States Coordination, the Committee for Solidarity with Political Prisoners, and the Orlando Fals Bord Socio-Legal Collective Corporation.

