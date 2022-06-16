Colombian Police on Alert Over Possible Electoral Violence

The Colombian Police is on high alert after detecting plans by radical groups to incite violence during Sunday's presidential runoff.

The director of the Colombian National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, explained on Tuesday that, according to intelligence information, there are plans by some groups to commit criminal acts and incite violence after ignoring the electoral results of next Sunday, June 19.

"We have encountered intentions to generate acts of violence that have been called through social networks, apocryphal profiles, anonymous profiles in the dark web and in the deep web, where they call to commit violent acts and disregard the electoral results," Vargas said.

The general did not present evidence to hold a candidate or a political organization responsible, however, he mentioned the so-called front lines, violent radical groups accused of riots, looting, and acts of vandalism during last year's anti-government demonstrations.

These groups, accused of road blockades and attacks on public transport systems in major cities, are mostly made up of hooded youths who use wooden shields and confront police with stones, clubs and even firearms, security sources indicate.

A political earthquake struck Colombia last month, when the left-leaning Historic Pact won the first round of the presidential elections. Can the left break the cycle of violence to win the second round on June 19? @vijayprashad @TaroaZuniga https://t.co/WNDKY8YAmn — Green Left (@GreenLeftOnline) June 8, 2022

In recent months, the Colombian National Police has carried out 57 operations, arresting 267 members of the radical groups, including some linked to looting and vandalism carried out during large-scale anti-government protests in 2021, reads a statement issued by the police.

Colombians will go to the polls on June 19 to choose the country's new president between leftist Gustavo Petro and independent businessman Rodolfo Hernandez.

Whoever wins will have to lead the country for the period 2022-2026. In the first round, held last May 29, Petro obtained around 8.5 million votes, and Hernandez 5.9 million.