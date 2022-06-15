Colombian Court Orders Petro and Hernandez To Hold a Debate

According to the Superior Court of Bogota, the two presidential candidates, Gustavo Petro and Rodolfo Hernandez, should hold at least two debates until Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Superior Court of Bogota, Colombian issued a titular action requested by a group of citizens, where the two Presidential candidates, Gustavo Petro and Rodolfo Hernandez, should coordinate a joint plan of at least two debates within 48 hours during non-working hours and on a national TV or radio channel to inform the people about their government program before Sunday's elections.

The ruling establishes that receiving truthful and impartial information is a right of the citizens to be able to know their candidates. The same criticized both candidates for refusing to hold these meetings during the electoral period. The order must be implemented immediately and appeals cannot suspend it.

However, Rodolfo Hernández, candidate for the Liga Gobernantes Anticorrupción, said he opposed the order asserting that participation in the debates is not an obligation for the candidates for the Presidency.

The businessman said that he has previously presented his agenda with clear language and is easily accessible on his social networks. After the first round, the Colombian politician had already announced that he would not attend debates with his rival.

Tribunal ordena organizar debate entre Gustavo Petro y Rodolfo Hernández a más tardar el 16 de junio https://t.co/jCt5k8Ra6I — Última Hora Col (@ultimahorapp) June 15, 2022

Court orders to organize debate between Gustavo Petro and Rodolfo Hernández no later than June 16

The second round of the Colombian presidential elections is scheduled for June 19. After the first round, the first electoral polls indicated that Petro and Hernandez would have a very close result, an almost technical tie.

However, a new poll carried out by the firm Yanhaas for the local channel RCN Televisión, RCN Radio, and the newspaper La República shows that the presidential candidate for the leftist alliance Pacto Histórico leads the preferences for the runoff.

Whoever wins will have to lead the country for the period 2022-2026. In the first round, held last May 29, Petro obtained around 8.5 million votes, and Hernandez 5.9 million.