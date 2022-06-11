Colombia: Gustavo Petro Leads Election Voting Intentions

Francia Márquez, obtained 8,542,000,20 votes, representing 40.34 percent of the vote; as they did not obtain 50 percent plus one, they will go to a second round on June 19 against Rodolfo Hernández and Marelen Castillo.

The presidential candidate of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, with 45 percent of the votes, is 10 points ahead of Rodolfo Hernandez, of the League of Anti-Corruption Rulers, for the ballot on Sunday 19.

According to the latest Yanhaas poll, with a view to the second round of elections, Petro increased three points in relation to the study conducted earlier this month by the same firm, when it placed him with 42 percent, while Hernandez dropped six points, as in the previous measurement he reached 41 percent.

The Yanhaas poll shows that the voting intention in favor of Petro rose in regions such as Antioquia and the Eje Cafetero from 29 to 34 percent and for Hernández it dropped from 49 to 42 percent.

In the elections of last Sunday, May 29, Petro and his running mate, Francia Márquez, obtained 8,542,000,20 votes, representing 40.34 percent of the vote.

As they did not obtain 50 percent plus one, they will go to a second round on June 19 against the formula of Rodolfo Hernández and Marelen Castillo, which obtained five million 965 thousand 531 votes, for 28.17 percent.