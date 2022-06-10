Indepaz Reports Worrying Number of Killed in Colombia

Over two thousand people have been killed during Iván Duque's term in office, Indepaz reported.

According to the latest report by the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), more than two thousand people have been killed in Colombia in the last four years due to the mismanagement of security by the government of Iván Duque, the entity said.

The report says that between August 7, 2018, and June 4, 2022, a total of 930 social leaders were killed, of which 126 were women.

The report says that peasants, indigenous people and mainly social leaders, human rights defenders and even demobilized members of the FARC-EP are among those most affected.

Indepaz informed that among the signatories of the 2016 Peace Accord in Havana, the number of people killed amounted to 245. Meanwhile, a total of 261 massacres were documented during this period with a balance of 1 144 victims.

#UnaVerdadEs que el gobierno de @IvanDuque nos sometió a un ciclo de violencia debido a su falta de compromiso con la implementación de la paz y su ineficaz estrategia de seguridad. Según @Indepaz, 930 líderes y 245 excombatientes han sido asesinados en su gobierno. — Heidy Sánchez Barreto ���� (@heidy_up) June 7, 2022

The government of Iván Duque subjected us to a cycle of violence due to its lack of commitment to the implementation of peace and its ineffective security strategy. According to Indepaz, 930 leaders and 245 ex-combatants have been assassinated in his government.

The organization ranked Cauca, Antioquia, Nariño, Valle del Cauca and Putumayo among the five departments most affected by such violence.

According to researchers, these figures are close to the worst period of violence recorded in recent decades, specifically between 2002 and 2006, when the government of Alvaro Uribe was in power.