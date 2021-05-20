Colombian Police Crack Down On Protests With Long-Range Weapons

In Caucasia, dozens of children, pregnant women, and elderly people had to take refuge from police brutality in a school for hours.

Colombians on Wednesday denounced that the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) cracked down on peaceful protests with long and short-range weapons.

Videos posted on social networks show agents shooting at farmers in Bucaramanga. According to witnesses, at least 25 protesters were wounded.

In Caucasia, dozens of children, pregnant women, and elderly people had to take refuge from police brutality in La Normal school for hours. Social organizations denounced that at least 10 people were injured during the clashes.

In Popayan, tear gas bombs entered San Jose Hospital and affected dozens of patients. The incident occurred while police agents repressed a demonstration in this city, where at least 10 protesters were injured, according to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ).

Large protest in Popayán, Colombia today. https://t.co/D3Q2Q3PwBf — Kelsey Jost-Creegan �� (@KelsitaJC) May 20, 2021

In Cali's 12 de Octubre community, a woman was killed by police, and a young woman was shot six times by unknown men in broad daylight.

In Bogota, citizens denounced the excessive use of force by ESMAD against protesters at the Portal Las Americas metro station. Videos posted on social media show agents firing rubber bullets at peaceful demonstrators.

"President Ivan Duque continues to repress protests because he is afraid to listen to the people. He prefers to believe that those protesting in the streets are people financed by 'foreign' governments," the Commons Party said.