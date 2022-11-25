Colombian Govt and ELN Invite US To Participate in Peace Talks

The participation of the U.S. government would be through a special envoy to the talks that resumed on Monday, November 21 in Caracas.

Throughout a week of negotiations, both parties agreed, among other matters, to advance diplomatic actions with the U.S. to learn of its interest in participating in the peace process.

Norway, Cuba and Venezuela have been ratified as guarantor countries. The representative of the Norwegian Government, Marie Brandsen, said that "it was agreed to advance diplomatic actions with the Government of the United States of America to know its willingness to participate in this process through a special envoy to the dialogue table."

Mexico, Brazil, and Chile will also be invited to define their participation as guarantors. In addition, they agreed to invite Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and Spain to consider their participation as accompanying countries.

The parties formalized the United Nations (UN) Secretary General, through his special representative in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, and the Colombian Episcopal Conference, as accompanying parties to the dialogue.

#DiálogoDePaz

‌‌Integrante del ELN Consuelo Tapias: Venezuela constituye una garantía en el diálogo para Colombia



La participación de Venezuela en el proceso de paz en Colombia constituye una garantía para la resolución de los conflictos internos de ese país pic.twitter.com/lfIuAEEWu6 — Alicia machado (@Aliciam57521954) November 25, 2022

ELN member Consuelo Tapias: Venezuela is a guarantee in the dialogue for Colombia

Venezuela's participation in the peace process in Colombia is a guarantee for the resolution of internal conflicts in that country.

It was also decided to retake an agreement corresponding to the March 2016 dialogue agenda, referring to humanitarian actions. To this end, humanitarian aid processes will be advanced in the short term.

The UN Verification Mission in the South American country and the Church will accompany this effort.

In addition, the parties agreed to form a joint communication team to report on the development and progress of the dialogue process.

The government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro and the ELN have decided to resume negotiations, expressing their willingness to build an urgently needed peace for Colombia based on democracy with justice.