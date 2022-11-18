Another Social Leader Murdered in Colombia, 164 in 2022

Mario Oscar Solarte was president of the sub-directorate of the Association of Peasant Workers of Valle del Cauca (ASTRACAVA).

The social leader was murdered on Thursday morning in the Bajo Calima district of Buenaventura, department of Valle del Cauca, denounced the Colombian Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ).

According to the Colombian Institute, Solarte was involved in organizational processes in favor of the peasantry and the eradication of illicit crops.

In its official note, INDEPAZ referred to the groups present in the department, namely the ELN, Los Shotas, Los espartanos and the Jaime Martínez Mobile Column of the Western Coordination Command.

The Colombian Ombudsman's Office rejected the murder and expressed its solidarity with Solarte's family. "We demand that illegal armed groups leave the civilian population out of the conflict. Violence against social leaders attacks peace building and democracy," the entity said.

Mario Oscar Solarte era el actual presidente de la subdirectiva de la asociación ASTRACAVA que se ubica en Buenaventura. Adelantaba procesos organizativos en pro del campesinado y erradicación de cultivos de uso ilícito. pic.twitter.com/q1p7Hh88OK — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) November 18, 2022

Mario Oscar Solarte 17/11/22 Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca. Mario Oscar Solarte was the current president of the sub-directorate of the ASTRACAVA association located in Buenaventura. He was in charge of organizational processes in favor of the peasantry and eradication of illicit crops.

Solarte's murder brings the number of murdered social leaders to 164 so far this year, according to INDEPAZ. There have been 1 391 murders since the signing of the Peace Accords.