UN Chief Salutes Colombia on 6th Anniversary of Peace Accord

After four years of negotiations, the then Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC representative Rodrigo Londoño signed the historic document in 2016.

On Thursday, the Colon Theater in Bogota provided the stage to pay tribute to the sixth anniversary of the Peace Agreement between the Colombian state and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

In 2016, the then Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC representative Rodrigo Londoño were in charge of endorsing the commitments reached after four years of negotiations that mainly took place in Havana, Cuba.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent heartfelt wishes to the Colombian people and the parties to the Peace Agreement.

Guterres recalled his visit to Colombia exactly one year ago and noted that hopes and expectations for a firm and lasting peace have only increased, both in Colombia and abroad.

"The secretary-general is greatly encouraged by the commitment of the Colombian government to redouble efforts toward the sound implementation of the agreement, as the cornerstone of its 'Total Peace' policy, which has already given birth to hopeful new dialogues for peace," said a UN statement.

"Much has been achieved toward a more peaceful and inclusive Colombia. Yet, more still needs to be done, especially to bring security and development to regions still afflicted by violence and poverty, where ethnic communities are the most affected, as well as to ensure redress to victims and to foster reconciliation," it added.

"There are still many challenges ahead. But Colombia is not alone on its difficult journey which continues to inspire the world. The secretary-general reaffirms the full support of the United Nations," Guterres pointed out.