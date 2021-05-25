Colombian Government and Strike Committee Reach Pre-Agreements

Workers expect the Duque administration to endorse the pre-agreements as soon as possible to formalize the beginning of the emergency requests negotiation.

After a 12-hours meeting on Monday, the National Strike Committee and representatives of President Ivan Duque presented to the country a document with the "pre-agreement" reached during their first stage of talks.

"The parties drafted texts that must be endorsed by both the National Government and the Assembly of the Strike Committee," they said and explained they did not yet reach consensus on some points.

"We reached a pre-agreement related to guarantees for the exercise of protest," National Strike Committee spokeswoman Laura Alzate told reporters.

"We continue in the construction of those elements that will allow us to soon install a negotiating table," she added.

After nine days of talks, the parties made progress on several essential compromises. For certain issues, however, the need for further analysis through working groups was raised.

Police brutality in Bogota on May 24. The meme reads, "SOS Colombia human rights. ESMAD uses excessive force against protesters and human rights organizations."

Referring to the pre-agreement reached, the social leaders said that it will allow them to begin negotiations on the emergency requests presented by the National Strike Committee and, also, "the sectorial and regional negotiations with our strike committees".

Since April 28, the National Strike has been harshly repressed by the police, who have been unable to prevent Colombians from taking to the streets for 27 consecutive days to protest against neoliberal policies.