Colombia: 77 Archaeological Pieces Recovered

"We managed to recover a collection of 77 pieces of the Archaeological Heritage of Colombia that were in Germany," the Colombian Chancellor Alvaro Leyva said in the social network X (formaly known as Twitter).

Likewise, the Chancellery informed that during the period of recovery of the pieces a photographic record of a collection of 81 pieces was made by the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History (ICAHN), concluding that 77 belong to the heritage of the South American country.

The ICAHN also affirmed that the recovered pieces present characteristics associated with forms of manufacture of pre-Hispanic works in ceramics and metal, typical of the archaeological regions of Tairona, San Agustín, Guane, Calima and Quimbaya.

#ElCambioSeNota Durante el primer año de Gobierno la @CancilleriaCol ha liderado la repatriación de 539 piezas arqueológicas desde distintos países.

En un trabajo conjunto y a través de las gestiones de la Embajadora de Colombia en Alemania Yadir Salazar Mejía, logramos recuperar… pic.twitter.com/pw6e4L4C0z — Álvaro Leyva Durán (@AlvaroLeyva) August 22, 2023

During the first year of government, the @CancilleriaCol has led the repatriation of 539 archaeological pieces from different countries. In joint work and through the efforts of the Colombian Ambassador to Germany Yadir Salazar Mejía, we managed to recover a collection of 77 pieces of the Archaeological Heritage of Colombia , which were in Germany .

Moreover, the Foreign Ministry also stated that in the context of President Gustavo Petro's visit to Germany on June 16, two pre-Hispanic ritual masks of the Kogui people were returned to Germany.

They are the "Mask of the Sun" and the "Great Solar Mask", which are part of the Kogui cultural heritage and were exhibited in the Ethnological Museum of Berlin; both were obtained by Konrad Theodore Preuss in 1915, in the northern slope of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

During the process of recovery of archaeological pieces, promoted by the Government of Petro, 539 pieces of the Archaeological and Cultural Heritage of the Nation have been recovered, which were in Germany, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Likewise, the Colombian authorities are maintaining actions to recover the collection of lithics of the San Agustin Culture, which are in the Ethnological Museum of Berlin, capital of Germany.