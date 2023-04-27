Colombian Government Peace Delegation Arrives in Havana

The EU will also support the urban peace processes that take place between criminal gangs and the authorities of cities such as Buenaventura and Medellin.

On Wednesday, the Colombian government delegation arrived in Cuba for the third cycle of talks for the restart of peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN). So far, this event is scheduled for May 2.

“We have the hope of reaching agreements for a ceasefire and making serious progress in the participation of society in the peace process. Our delegation is deeply committed to these advances at the table,” Senator Ivan Cepeda tweeted.

The ELN delegates are expected to arrive on Thursday. This guerrilla organization indicated that talks will revolve around humanitarian relief, the participation of civil society in the peace process, and the bilateral ceasefire, which is an issue that could not be finalized during the second round.

On Wednesday, as part of President Gustavo Petro's "Total Peace Policy," the European Union (EU) announced that it will accompany the negotiations between the Colombian government and the dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP).

"I must recognise the role of the European Union in the peace process –everything from the implementation since the beginning–, it has been of great value &, we naturally aspire for the EU to stay linked to #TotalPeace", stated Foreign Affairs Minister @AlvaroLeyva. https://t.co/DRhnGeboNg — Embassy of Colombia to Ireland (@EmbCol_Ireland) April 27, 2023

At a press conference in Bogota, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that Eamon Gilmore, who will be the EU envoy for the peace talks, will arrive in this South American country on May 16. He also mentioned that the EU will support the peace processes that take place between gangs and the authorities of cities such as Buenaventura and Medellín.

According to Borell, the Buenaventura armed gangs -known as the Shottas and the Espartanos- have renewed the 2022 agreements to cease violent attacks. These deals refer to "the commitments not to kill, not to disappear, not to torture, and to avoid armed confrontations with the public forces."

The Shottas and the Spartans also ratified "the Pact for Life," which implies non-aggression between members of both groups and the elimination of "the invisible borders" between neighborhoods that prevented the free movement of citizens.