Colombian President Announces New Ministerial Cabinet

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced on Wednesday "a new cabinet that will help consolidate the government program."

The change involves seven ministers of Finance, Agriculture, Interior, Health, Science, Information and Communication Technologies and Transportation.

The director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic was also replaced, and will be assumed by Carlos Ramon Gonzalez.

Ricardo Bonilla will be the new Minister of Finance, Jhénifer Mojica of Agriculture, Luis Fernando Velasco of the Interior, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo will be the Minister of Health, Yesenia Olaya will be the Minister of Science, Mauricio Lizcano will be the Minister of ICT and William Camargo will be the Minister of Transportation.

"Despite the fact that my cabinet, and its bet for dialogue and pact, was rejected by some traditional and establishment political leaderships, we will persist in our program and in our vocation for great national agreements", Petro said in a statement.

"We reaffirm our commitment to always be faithful to the popular mandate received, and we have decided to form a Government to redouble our agenda of social change at the service of the great majorities of citizens and peoples of Colombia."

According to the President, this new cabinet will help consolidate the government program that will be the basis "of a frank and sincere national agreement to continue working at the service of communities throughout the country."

Petro expressed his gratitude to the outgoing ministers for their commitment and work done, stating that they helped initiate the foundations "of this government and were months of satisfactory work."