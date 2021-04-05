Venezuela Hardens Restrictions on its Colombia, Brazil Borders

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday announced that his country will reinforce restrictions at border crossings with Colombia and Brazil due to the increase in COVID-19 infections in those neighboring nations.
"We will redouble the epidemiological controls in 2,200 kilometers of common borders," Maduro said and highlighted that Colombia faces a crisis due to President Ivan Duque's mishandling of the pandemic.
"Colombia lacks health services... because the Duque administration is just looking after its interests in drug trafficking and violence," the Bolivarian leader explained.
Starting this Monday, Venezuela will allocate more resources and deploy more health workers and security officials to the crossing points to prevent the COVID-19 spread.
"We reaffirm our commitment to the defense of the security, health, prevention, and lives of the Venezuelan people," Maduro added and rejected the media campaigns seeking to discredit Venezuela's efforts to address the pandemic.
"The far-right-wing does not recognize any of our achievements, and applauds the U.S. blockade that hinders our access to medicines for treating COVID-19 patients," he recalled.
Maduro also informed that he will extend the radical quarantine in the country for another seven days until April 11.