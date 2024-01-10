Ecuadorian Situation is Fault of Wrong Anti-Drug Policy: Petro

"As illegalized activities provide more profitability, the lethal power of gangs increases," the Colombian president recalled.

On Wednesday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro pointed out that the situation Ecuador is going through is the consequence of wrong anti-drug policies that have facilitated the expansion of drug trafficking gangs to several countries.

“Currently, crime is multinational and multicrime,” Petro said in response to a message posted on X by U.S. Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, who said that Washington offered assistance to the Ecuadorian state.

"In the Americas, the expansion of powerful international gangs has to do with a wrong anti-drug policy. As illegalized activities provide more profitability, the lethal power of gangs increases."

The solution to the problems emanating from drug trafficking is not only militarization, the Colombian president said and emphasized that it is necessary to provide policies for youth empowerment through greater access to connectivity, culture and higher education.

����In #Ecuador, armed groups launched a series of bold attacks, occupying buildings and taking civilians captive. What's behind these alarming events? Find out in our visual cards.#Gang activity isn't just a threat in Ecuador, it's a serious problem all across the South American… pic.twitter.com/13Q6IFFp5k — RT_Documentary (@RT_Doc) January 10, 2024

On Monday, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa decreed a "State of Emergency" at a time when riots were taking place in prisons in protest against the transfer of prisoners.

His decision provoked the reaction of violent groups that caused terror with actions such as the explosion of cars, attacks with explosives, kidnappings of police officers, and the takeover of a TV channel in Guayaquil. Noboa later declared an "internal armed conflict."

On Tuesday, Petro expressed its solidarity with the Ecuadorian government and people due to the wave of violence unleashed by criminal groups related to international drug trafficking.

"We are attentive to all the support that the government of Ecuador requests of us," the Colombian president said through a message posted on X.

