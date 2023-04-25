Colombian Government To Resume Peace Talks With ELN On May 2

The National Liberation Army (ELN) will seek to negotiate the participation of civilians in the peace process and the approval of a bilateral ceasefire.

On Tuesday, Colombian government representatives announced they would resume peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) on May 2 in Cuba.

The ELN delegation explained that it will seek to negotiate the participation of civilians in the peace process and the approval of a bilateral ceasefire.

Recently, the Colombian government questioned whether the ELN has a will to achieve peace since this group killed nine Army soldiers and injured nine officers in an attack with explosives and long-range weapons in March.

ELN Commander Eliecer Erlinto (Antonio Garcia) explained that his group has the right to respond to the attacks it receives, recalling that it has not agreed on a bilateral ceasefire with the government.

"In any case, we reaffirm our willingness to move forward in the peace process," the Colombian government said, thanking Cuban authorities for their support in the peace process. Negotiations between the ELN and the Colombian government began in 2017 in Havana. A year later, however, they were interrupted by the decision of then President Ivan Duque. In August 2022, representatives of President Gustavo Petro’s administration agreed to resume talks at a bilateral meeting held in Cuba. "We will once again welcome both delegations with the traditional willingness and impartiality of Cuba as the guarantor and alternative host of these peace talks," Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez pointed out.