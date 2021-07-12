Colombian Mercenaries Who Killed Haiti's Moise Hired by US Firm

New details have come to light about how the mercenaries involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise were recruited.

TeleSUR had access to messages via WhatsApp that give an account of this procedural work. This weekend another Colombian ex-military officer was captured as one of the mercenaries' recruiters.

Neil Caceres, 45 years old, worked as a gardener in a condominium in Colombia and was confident that he could prove his expertise in one of the proposed profiles. Without anticipating that he would earn 2700 dollars a month, he told his friends that he was waiting for an offer from abroad.

According to the audio leaks, recruits for the mission had to be older than 22 and younger than 42, have at least a foundation course in surveillance.

Haitian police confirmed that those involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in Haiti assured that they worked for a company based in the U.S. and Colombia.

In the audios obtained by teleSUR, the recruiters explain that even the most minute details must be taken into account.

Dimitri Herard, head of #Haiti's presidential palace security unit (USGPN), visited Colombia 6 times this year, from January to May, and his security firm has been linked to CTU Security, the Miami based security firm that recruited the mercenaries. pic.twitter.com/qXz1x8Kazl — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti ���� (@madanboukman) July 12, 2021

"Extract of resume, for those who need it, that is, for non-commissioned officers. For professional soldiers, service time and retirement resolution, for regular soldiers, service time. If the folder is not complete, you will not be hired, it is as simple as that," the audio leaks read.

These messages may have been sent by former soldier Gersain Mendivelso Jaimes, arrested this weekend in Haiti, after being identified as one of the mercenaries' recruiters.

Previously revealed audios point to others as responsible.

Other audios revealed that "they were incorporated by Capador and Jonas, Captain Rivera," referencing the ex-members of the Colombian military.

Today, furthermore, it became known that CTU security based in Miami was the contractor of the 26 Colombian mercenaries involved in the assassination of the president of Haiti.