Colombia: President Duque’s Disapproval Rate Climbed to 67,6%

The negative rating was evident in all age groups, especially among young people. The capital Bogota concentrates 86.1 percent of the unfavorable opinions.

On Friday, a poll by the consulting firm Invamer revealed that at least 76 percent of Colombians disapprove of President Ivan Duque's administration.

Showing that Duque's disapproval rate climbed to 67,6 percent, the survey polled 1008 people from April to August this year.

The negative rating was evident in all age groups, especially among young people. The capital Bogota concentrates 86.1 percent of people who disapprove of the neoliberal President.

Respondents pointed to corruption, unemployment, insecurity, drug trafficking, and inflation as the main problems of the South American nation. At least, 79 percent of people believed that the country's situation is "getting worse."

Colombians singing "Duque Chao" during a protest against Ivan Duque's anti-people policies. They are protesting since Apr 28 against a tex reform which the govt withdrew but protests continued against privatization of health care, police brutality.

Fuerza Colombia. Solidaridad. pic.twitter.com/3evkSTR2cI — Utsa Sarmin (@Utsa_94) May 7, 2021

The study also revealed that 71 percent of those surveyed considered that vaccination should be mandatory, while only 10 percent of people expressed no intention to get immunized.

Concerning the presidential elections, Invamer evidenced that senator Gustavo Petro and Antioquia's governor Sergio Fajardo lead the voting intention ahead of May 2022 elections.

On August 7, Duque completed his third year in office amid nationwide protests against violence, police brutality, unemployment, and poverty.