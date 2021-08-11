Regional Foreign Ministers Discuss Migration Crisis in Darien

In the company of nine countries of the American continent, Panama held this Wednesday, what the Foreign Ministry itself described as an unprecedented high-level meeting to comprehensively address the challenge of irregular migration facing the region, particularly the border between the Central American country and Colombia.

The ten countries involved are linked to the irregular migratory route from South to North America, which has Panama as the center of the irregular migration route that also represents a challenge for thousands of people trying to reach the United States because of the difficulties posed by the Darien jungle.

The foreign ministers of Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and Panama, accompanied by the vice-chancellor of Peru and high-level representatives of Canada and the United States will analyze possible solutions to the current crisis caused by thousands of people crossing their borders irregularly.

According to the local Foreign Minister, Erika Mouynes, irregular migration is not only a Panamanian problem, as it is an international phenomenon which requires immediate attention and cooperation of the countries of the region that are part of this difficult route.

Arranca la reunión de alto nivel para abordar de manera integral el desafío de la #MigraciónIrregular en la región.



Diez países del continente buscamos compromisos para garantizar paso seguro y controlado a los migrantes y soluciones sostenibles a este fenómeno global. pic.twitter.com/CB1Lgbzktt — ErikaMouynes (@ErikaMouynes) August 11, 2021

"The high-level meeting to comprehensively address the challenge of #IrregularMigration in the region kicks off. Ten countries of the continent seek commitments to ensure safe and controlled passage for migrants and sustainable solutions to this global phenomenon."

The main objective will be to discuss concrete responses and definitive measures, with a humanitarian and responsible approach, to a phenomenon that is clearly on the rise, with figures that exceed any statistics of the last ten years.

During the ministerial meeting, Panama, Colombia and Costa Rica are expected to present a report on the common strategy of controlled flow by quota agreement, according to the capacity of each country to appropriately attend to the needs of the migrants it receives.

Some 49,000 migrants have arrived in Panama so far in 2021 through the Darien jungle, according to information from the Minister of Security, Juan Pino, who explained that up to 700 people arrive daily at the reception posts on the Panamanian side.