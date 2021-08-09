Coalition for Hope Calls to Investigate Colombian President

The signatories recalled that, under national laws, no government employee or private individual exercising public functions may favor or support political causes of candidates for elected office.

According to a press release on Monday, the Coalition of Hope, made up of several Colombian political trends, will ask to investigate President Ivan Duque for alleged improper participation in politics.

According to the communiqué, the group disapproved that the president openly supports the political proposals of possible candidates for the 2022 general elections. Colombians will elect the members of the Congress of the Republic in March and a new president in May.

By promoting and openly disqualifying candidates, the Coalition will request the Attorney General's Office to speak on the matter and the Accusations Commission of the House of Representatives to formally investigate the president for unduly participating in politics.

"Protests against poverty and inequality resumed on Colombia’s independence day..as President Ivan Duque presented a $4 billion tax plan aimed at helping the government pay for social programs and pandemic-related expenses."

Duque described as motivating the candidacies of politicians and presidential precandidates when talking to the local El Tiempo newspaper, a fact that for the Coalition is unprecedented in Colombia's contemporary history.

This political group had previously harshly criticized the president's performance in his three years in office and considered that his policies aggravated the country's situation.

Duque has one of the highest levels of disapproval in Colombian history, and according to the Coalition, his strategies have led to increased poverty, unemployment, and violence.