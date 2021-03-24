Colombia: Over 3,000 People Ran From Violence So Far This Year

Forced displacement is the victimizing event that has increased the most since the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement.

Colombia's Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) on Tuesday reported that more than 3,000 people and 1,300 families had suffered forced displacement due to violence so far this year.

The most affected population are located in Indigenous reservations in the Norte de Santander, Antioquia, Choco, and Nariño departments.

Among the main reasons for the displacement of these people are the consequences of the conflicts between the drug gang known as the "Gulf Clan" and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Colombia's Ombudsman Carlos Camargo confirmed 30 displacement events which affected 4,062 families. At least 90 percent of displaced people belonged to ethnic communities near the Pacific.

#ALERTA

Autoridades indígenas denuncian el desplazamiento de la comunidad Consuelo parte baja, resguardo Doce Quebrada Borbollón en Carmen de Atrato -Chocó, por incursión paramilitar.

Hacemos un llamado urgente a todas las instituciones competentes para su atención y garantías. pic.twitter.com/TMREdu6oUs — Feliciano Valencia �� (@FelicianoValen) March 8, 2021

The meme reads, "Indigenous authorities denounced that a paramilitary incursion caused the displacement of the Consuelo community, in the Doce Quebrada Borbollon territory, in Carmen de Atrato, in the Choco region. We make an urgent appeal to all competent institutions to attend to and protect them."

JEP tallies are lower than the data published by the Ombudsman's Office, which reported 11,150 people displaced people due to clashes between armed groups.

Based on the records of the last four years, the JEP concluded that "forced displacement is the victimizing event that has increased the most since the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement."

"Despite the peace process and the efforts, the violent expulsion of individuals, families, and communities continues and shows signs of worsening in the coming months," JEP warned.