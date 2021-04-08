Colombia: New Massacre Left 4 People Dead In Cauca Department

"The country has plunged into an uncontrolled humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, the Duque administration only thinks about raising taxes," lawmaker Ramirez said.

Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) Wednesday reported on a new massacre that left four people dead in the Santander de Quilichao municipality, in the Cauca Department.

Witnesses of the incident described that a group of men attacked four citizens in the Cascabel village. Three victims died on the scene and another person passed away while being transported to a hospital.

"The victims have not yet been identified by local authorities," INDEPAZ detailed and informed that this is the fourth massacre registered in the Cauca Department in 2021.

The attack, which occurred at 19h30 local time, is also the 36th massacre reported in the Department since President Ivan Duque's arrival to the office.

"The country has plunged into an uncontrolled humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, the Duque administration only thinks about raising taxes for Colombians," tweeted lawmaker Sandra Ramirez, a militant of the Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common (FARC). On Wednesday, the Cauca Regional Indigenous Council (CRIC) also denounced the murder of Indigenous leader Elias Trochez in the Timbio community. Since January 2021, Colombia has registered 26 massacres in which over 80 people have been killed.