Colombia: Members of Synthetic Drug Trafficking Ring Captured

Members of the "La Terraza" and "Caicedo" gangs were allegedly part of the criminal network.

Attorney General Francisco Barbosa Delgado said that "28 members of one of the largest networks dedicated to the production and commercialization of synthetic drugs" were captured.

Among those captured are three members of the National Police and one official of Migration Colombia. They allegedly allowed the synthetic drug to leave through the José María Córdova airport in Rionegro (Antioquia).

It is reported that the drug trafficking network was involved in smuggling synthetic drugs to the U.S. and countries in Europe, the Caribbean and South America.

According to the investigation, the network recruited men and women in municipalities in Antioquia and convinced them to travel to other countries with illicit substances hidden in their luggage or bodies.

Attorney General, refers to an important operation in which one of the largest criminal networks dedicated to the processing and sale of synthetic drugs on a large scale was impacted, of which alleged members of the gangs 'La Terraza' and 'Caicedo'

Authorities also found that some criminal network members recruited young women and took them to Cartagena (Bolivar) or Miami (U.S.) to exploit them for commercial purposes sexually.

The arrests involved 36 search and seizure operations in Medellín, La Estrella, Sabaneta, Andes, San Francisco, Bello, Santa Fe de Antioquia (Antioquia) and Cartagena (Bolívar).

The Prosecutor's Office said that ten firearms and computers were seized for 12 kilograms of 2-CB (pink cocaine) and 84 000 dollars in local and foreign currency.

Property acquired with the proceeds of the organization's illegal activities was also seized. The affected assets are valued at more than one million dollars. They were placed at the disposal of the Special Assets Company (SAE) for their administration.