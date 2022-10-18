Colombia: Bill To Create Ministry of Equality and Equity

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, said the Ministry of Equality and Equity would be a central agency of the Executive Branch.

A bill for creating the Ministry of Equality and Equity was presented to Congress on Tuesday by President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez in the Constitution Hall of the National Capitol.

The President described the text as a "step forward" that includes demands "such as the fight against discrimination based not only on gender inequality, but also on sexual preferences."

According to Petro, it has not only an economic, but also an ethnic and social connotation. "The equality of women in Colombian society is the first great task, not only from the economic point of view in terms of salaries, but ethnically and socially; it is the integral equality between men and women."

The vice-president said, "The government seeks to guarantee rights to those who have never had them, to those who have been forgotten and excluded," in one of the "most unequal and inequitable nations that inhabit this planet."

Hemos presentado hoy al Congreso de la República, el proyecto de ley que crea el ministerio de la Igualdad.



Primer objetivo: la igualdad del hombre y la mujer, empoderamiento del territorio excluido, de las minorías étnicas, de la juventud y de las comunidades LBTIQ+ pic.twitter.com/lInvQ2q3q5 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 18, 2022

Márquez added that it is sought to strengthen public policies aimed at gender equality and the protection of the rights of women and the LGBTIQ+ population. "Equality, as an essential value, is what will allow us to advance on the road to Total Peace."

The Ministry will also target the protection of Afro-descendant, ethnic groups, blacks, peasants and farmers among Colombia's most vulnerable population.

In addition, children, adolescents, youth, adults and the elderly, people living in poverty and extreme poverty, those victims of violence and inequality, people with disabilities, street dwellers and migrants are also included.

Petro said the purpose of the Ministry "is to formulate, adopt, direct, coordinate and execute policies, plans, programs, projects and measures to promote the elimination of economic, political and social inequalities."

As well as "promoting the enjoyment of the right to equality; compliance with the principles of non-discrimination and non-regression; and the defense of subjects of special constitutional protection and discriminated or marginalized groups."