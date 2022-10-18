Colombia: Another Indigenous Governor Killed in Antioquia

On Tuesday, the Indigenous Organization of Antioquia (OIA), denounced the murder of the indigenous governor who was attacked by an armed man in the 20 de Julio neighborhood of the municipality of Urrao.

Álvaro received serious wounds to his head and chest. Although he was taken by his relatives to a medical center, he later died.

OIA's Human Rights and Peace advisor, Luis Fernando Cáisamo, said, "At no time did our leader express threats against him, I only know that he was a good leader who leaves three orphaned minor children and his entire community in a state of defenselessness."

The indigenous community demanded that the competent authorities investigate, capture, prosecute and convict Álvaro's murderer. They also called on the legal and illegal armed actors to respect the lives of the indigenous people in danger of physical and cultural extermination due to the armed conflict in the country.

#Antioquia debe detener �� el asesinato sistemático de líderes y lideresas. Rechazo asesinato de Gobernador Indígena de Urrao Álvaro Bailarín Sapia (Embera Eyábida del resguardo Valle de Pérdidas) @GobAntioquia ⁦@OIA_COLOMBIA⁩ pic.twitter.com/3qAYPb51SS — Alejo Toro (@AlejoToroAnt) October 18, 2022

Antioquia must stop the systematic murder of male and female leaders. Rejection of the murder of Urrao Indigenous Governor Álvaro Sapia Dancer (Embera Eyábida from the Losses Valley reservation)

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) said that Álvaro, elected for 8 consecutive years, was the current governor of the Resguardo Valle de Pérdidas. The community recognized him as one of the most solid governors in management.

This murder brings the number of social leaders and human rights defenders killed in Colombia this year to 146, with 1 373 killed since the Peace Accords.