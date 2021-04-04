Colombia: Massacres Climbed To 25 Over the Weekend

Armed men caused the death of six people in two separate attacks in the Quindio department.

Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) confirmed a new massacre in the Circasia municipality in the Quindio department.

A group of armed men opened indiscriminate fire in the La Esmeralda neighborhood, killing four people and injuring three others.

Quindio's Interior Secretary Jaime Perez indicated that the violent attack might be related to drug trafficking scuffles in the locality.

He also informed that a 7-month-old baby and an 8-year-old girl were at the site of the incident. They will be placed under protection by the Institute of Family Welfare.

It's Colombia, Colombians' rate of violence, crimes and massacres are one the highest in the world, children live with fair and are recruited to be part of the guerrilla. Not only them but the military forces don't defend us, they rape and kill+ https://t.co/USRo2thwCk — ��Bartolomeo's septum piercing����‍♂️ (@sookrowy) March 19, 2021

On Sunday, two people were also murder in the Montenegro municipality. Local outlet "El Quindiano" confirmed 12 homicides during Easter Week festivities in the Quindio department.

INDEPAZ warned that these latest assassinations pushed the total number of massacres in the country so far this year to 25.

Since 2018, massacres in Colombia have steadily increased. Last year alone, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported 76 massacres.