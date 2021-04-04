Colombia: Massacres Climbed To 25 Over the Weekend

Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) confirmed a new massacre in the Circasia municipality in the Quindio department.
A group of armed men opened indiscriminate fire in the La Esmeralda neighborhood, killing four people and injuring three others.
Quindio's Interior Secretary Jaime Perez indicated that the violent attack might be related to drug trafficking scuffles in the locality.
He also informed that a 7-month-old baby and an 8-year-old girl were at the site of the incident. They will be placed under protection by the Institute of Family Welfare.
On Sunday, two people were also murder in the Montenegro municipality. Local outlet "El Quindiano" confirmed 12 homicides during Easter Week festivities in the Quindio department.
INDEPAZ warned that these latest assassinations pushed the total number of massacres in the country so far this year to 25.
Since 2018, massacres in Colombia have steadily increased. Last year alone, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported 76 massacres.