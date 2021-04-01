Venezuelans Return Home After Attacks By Colombian Armed Groups

Inhabitants of La Victoria, in Apure state, began to return to their homes after irregular Colombian groups attacked the border and intimidated them to make them flee to Colombian territory, informed the Minister of People's Power for Communication and Information, Freddy Ñáñez.

"Little by little, they are returning to their homes (...) Calm and normality are being restored. Assemblies and meetings help to solve problems. This is their country; war is the only foreigner," said the senior official in his account on the social network Twitter, @luchaalmada.

The Minister's publication is accompanied by a series of photographs that show the return of the Apureños to their place of residence, supported by the troops of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) stationed in the sector, according to a report of the AVN news agency.

Since the early morning of last March 21, the FANB has been carrying out control operations against Colombian paramilitary groups, which intended hostile actions to prepare false positives to justify an eventual "humanitarian intervention" on Venezuelan soil.

Since the start, the Venezuelan military forces have neutralized a group of armed men. In the operation, 32 irregular armed actors were captured, and one of the ringleaders was killed.

In addition, camps were destroyed, and weapons, ammunition, explosives, war equipment, vehicles, and drugs were seized.

Following the action, a wave of opinions and tirades began on social networks, particularly on the instant messaging network WhatsApp, accusing Venezuela of the displacement of inhabitants to Colombia.

However, on Friday 26, the Colombian Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, admitted that La Victoria's inhabitants, in Apure state, were displaced by Colombian irregular groups.

Camargo explained that the displaced families left their homes "as a result of intimidation by the irregular forces," which caused the burning of some houses and death threats, thus justifying the Bolivarian Government's expedient denunciation.