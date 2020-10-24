Colombia: Indigenous Council Cancels Agenda With Government

"We reject the attitude of mockery, and discrimination against the Social Minga," Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC) said.

Colombia's Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC) announced to the national government that it will cancel the agenda established in the framework of the Social Plan for that Department, which included a series of tours of its municipalities in the company of the High Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos.

In a letter addressed to the commissioner, the organization clarified that at no time was this agenda related to the national Minga, as Ceballos intends to show to the media and the country.

While the Minga was gathered in Bogota, waiting to be attended by President Ivan Duque and his government team, Ceballos traveled to Cauca.

Ceballos argued that this was the place where he should meet with the Indigenous governors to fulfill the tours.

#Colombia | An Indigenous mobilization of over 8,000 people, reject the massacres, assassination of social leaders, criminalization of social protest, and to defend territory, life, peace, and democracy. Look at this pictures from our team as the Minga arrived in Bogotá on Sunday pic.twitter.com/NNBBOTJQHd — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 20, 2020