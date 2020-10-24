Colombia: Indigenous Council Cancels Agenda With Government

Colombia's Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC) announced to the national government that it will cancel the agenda established in the framework of the Social Plan for that Department, which included a series of tours of its municipalities in the company of the High Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos.
RELATED:
Colombia: Duque Leaves Bogota to Avoid Meeting With Social Minga
In a letter addressed to the commissioner, the organization clarified that at no time was this agenda related to the national Minga, as Ceballos intends to show to the media and the country.
While the Minga was gathered in Bogota, waiting to be attended by President Ivan Duque and his government team, Ceballos traveled to Cauca.
Ceballos argued that this was the place where he should meet with the Indigenous governors to fulfill the tours.
"The national government is the one that has not wanted to attend the multiple calls we have made from the minga and the CRIC," the organization added.
For the CRIC, this is a strategy with which the government intends to divide the Minga, which still retains its political character and recognizes ethnic pluralism as a form of inclusion of the peoples.
The cancellation of the agenda occured because "we have analyzed the attitude of contempt, mockery, and discrimination against a serious exercise that we had been consolidating as a guarantee of the fundamental and constitutional right to life, peace, territory, and democracy," CRIC concluded.