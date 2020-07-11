Colombia: Another FARC ex-Combatant Killed in Meta

Since Ivan Duque became Colombia's President in 2018, the number of victims has risen to 139.

Colombia's Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common (FARC) political party Saturday announced the murder of another ex-combatant in the municipality of La Uribe, department of Meta.

"We denounce another murder. Fredy Fajardo Avila was killed in La Uribe, Meta. With this comrade, 217 peace signatories have been murdered in the last years," the political party announced on its Twitter account.

FARC demanded the Government to guarantee the security of all ex-combatants who are covered by the Peace Agreement.

"Ivan Duque, you are responsible. Your omission and complicity are part of the extermination against us," added.

Political killings continued in #Colombia last week. Two members of indigenous communities and two former members of the #FARC were killed in four separate events in the Nariño, Cauca, Putumayo, and Tolima departments.https://t.co/OvQQjbZur4 — Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (@ACLEDINFO) April 12, 2020

So far this month, three homicides have been reported. Recently, an armed men took the life of former combatant Clever Cantincuz Diaz in the Talambi municipality, department of Nariño.

In 2020, 33 ex-combatants have been killed and since Ivan Duque became President in 2018, the number of victims has risen to 139.

Also, as the Colombian Institute for Peace and Development Studies (Indepaz) reports, over 150 social activists have been killed in Colombia.

Since Peace Agreements signing in 2016, 216 former guerrillas’ members have been murdered. FARC qualifies the crimes as extrajudicial executions.