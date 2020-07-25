Another Former FARC-EP Combatant Killed in Southern Colombia

Uber Tovar Pimentel was shot dead in the rural area of La Guadalosa, in the Colombian Amazon region.

The Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common (FARC) political party reported the murder of a former combatant of the former FARC-EP guerrilla group in a rural area of the municipality of Cartagena del Chairá in south-western Colombia.

Uber Tovar Pimentel was shot dead in the rural area of La Guadalosa, near the urban center of this town in the department of Caqueta, in the Colombian Amazon region.

"The only independence that exists in this country is that of killing Colombians who are fighting to defend the Amazon," the tweeted FARC party.

Tovar was a signatory of the Peace Agreement, and with his murder, there are already 220 people killed since the signing of the Agreement between the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP), in 2016.



Since the enforced quarantine, 54 social leaders have been killed in #Colombia.https://t.co/wthkgEfts0 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 25, 2020

Tovar was found without identification documents and presented several bullet impacts in the occipital region of his body. The motives for this are unknown at this time.

Colombia's Central Directorate of the Judicial Police and Intelligence (SIJIN) of the National Police inspected the body and initiated the investigation to clarify the murder.

This is the second homicide recorded in less than a week in this municipality.

Tovar was taken from the scene to the cemetery morgue by officials from the La Nueva Esperanza funeral home.