Colombia: At Least 3,789 Police Brutality Cases Since April 28

The Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Temblores reported on Wednesday at least 3,789 cases of police brutality amid the national strikes in Colombia, which have extended for 36 days.

According to the latest report, 45 out of the 3,789 cases were homicides, 65 victims suffered eye injuries, 187 cases of gunshots, and 25 cases of sexual violence. Temblores said that there had been 1,649 arbitrary detentions and 705 cases of violent intervention.

Nuestra plataforma #Grita ha podido verificar que, entre el 28 de abril y el 31 de mayo del 2021, ocurrieron, al menos, 3.789 casos de violencia por parte de la fuerza pública a nivel nacional, dentro de los cuales 45 corresponden a homicidios. @CIDH pic.twitter.com/SF79m8mzUK — Temblores ONG �� (@TembloresOng) June 2, 2021

"Our #Grita platform has been able to verify that, between April 28 and May 31, 2021, at least 3,789 cases of violence by the security forces occurred nationwide, within which 45 correspond to homicides."

The report comes as President Ivan Duque has asked for a larger deployment of the police and militarization of the country, which ultimately translates into more violence.

During the social unrest, the Colombian community overseas has denounced that the government was shutting down the Internet. It was not providing official data about the strikes, so they had to rely on organizations such as Temblores to keep track of the situation in their country.

"We have also registered at least 17 cases of violent interventions where the police have launched expired tear gas, as well as cases of use of overheads with spikes and marbles," the NGO said.