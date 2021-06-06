Colombian Agents Kill 4 People amid Peaceful Protest In Cali

Human Rights advocates held Duque responsible for the systematic human rights violations that are taking place in Cali and across the country against peaceful protesters.

Colombia's Francisco Javier Ocampo Cepeda Human Rights Network on Saturday denounced that four young people were killed and 20 protesters were injured after security forces repressed a peaceful demonstration in Cali.

Members of the National Police, the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) and the Army shot and fired tear gas canisters at hundreds of citizens who were peacefully protesting at the Paso del Comercio resistance point.



"Fifteen young people were arbitrarily detained during that police operation, which took place last Friday night," the Red stated and assured that Cali continues to be the epicenter of the protests unleashed on April 28 against President Ivan Duque.

In the city, "there have been reports of systematic illegal detentions, cruel and degrading treatment against protesters, attacks against journalists and medical missions, forced disappearances, and permanent harassment of the community," the NGO added.

This is Bogotá, Colombia last night. A month after protests began — with demonstrators angry over poverty, inequality, lack of opportunity, state violence and more — people continue to gather by the thousands. pic.twitter.com/g43g812M8G — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) May 29, 2021

On Saturday night, dozens of Cali citizens took to the streets to honor the four murdered youths. According to witnesses, ESMAD agents once again crackdown on protesters during the memorial. "Duque is the main responsible for the systematic human rights violations that are taking place in our city and across the country against peaceful protesters," journalist Erika Ortega tweeted. According to ONG Temblores, Colombia has recorded at least 61 murders and 3,405 cases of police brutality from April 28 to May 31.