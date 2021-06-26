Diana Jaramillo was an activist in the Bello community. Her body was found along with that of Nubia Perez, whose partner Wilson Zapata was also murder.

The non-governmental organization "Proceso Social de Garantias" denounced the assassination of Diana Jaramillo, who was a social leader in the Colombian department of Antioquia.

She was an activist in the "Barrio 5 Estrellas de La Gabriela" in the Bello community. Her body was found along with that of Nubia Perez, whose partner Wilson Zapata was also murder.

Their corpses were similarly wrapped in plastic bags and were discovered on Jun. 19.

Jaramillo's death pushes the total number of massacres in Colombia to 43 so far this year. She becomes social leader number 12 assassinated in Antioquia.

Colombia needs constant international attention, on the daily, nightly! violations of HR, on the government's insincere rhetoric. Them, who promised to obliterate the 2016 Peace Accords at any cost.

Early this year, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) warned that the lives of ex-combatants and social leaders "are at extremely high risk" due to multiple threats, homicides, disappearances, and kidnappings.

The JEP reported that 864 leaders were killed between 2016 and 2020. Most of them were carrying out tasks to implement the 2016 Peace Agreements.

Norte de Santander, Antioquia, Choco, and Nariño are the departments with the highest figures of these assassinations.