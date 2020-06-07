Unknown Assailants Kill Son of Former FARC Combatant

In the attack in the northwestern region of Colombia, two other people also lost their lives, according to the FARC Party.

Unknown assailants killed Camilo Sucerquia, son of Nidia Sucerquia, a former combatant of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Ituango, in the northwestern part of Antioquia, the FARC Party said.

The Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) party in the department of Antioquia indicated in a message on Twitter that “Camilo Sucerquia, son of the peace signer Nidia Sucerquia, was assassinated today a few kilometers from the ETCR Santa Lucía, Ituango, in the Quebrada del Medio path ”.

In the attack, recorded around 08:00 local time on Saturday, the driver of a public transport vehicle and his assistant also lost their lives.

The Asociación de Campesinos de Toledo del Norte de Antioquia (ASCAT-NA), for its part, wrote on its Twitter account: “Three deaths are confirmed in the broken sidewalk in the middle of the municipality of Ituango. Among them a minor, and the driver of the stairs that made the route for the path El Cedral ”.

ASCAT-NA, in another tweet, denounced that “the massacres returned to Ituango Antioquia. There is an escalation of the war for control of the western and southern border of Córdoba at the Paramillo junction. ”

The user Tomas Alvarez (@ TomasAlvarezC2), for his part, pointed out in a tweet that Camilo Sucerquia was 15 years old. He did not identify the driver of the vehicle, however, indicated that his assistant was named Carlos Barrera, 17 years old.