Chinese Foreign Ministry Condemns US Blockade Against Venezuela

Chinese President Xi Jinping already said in June Beijing would help restore normality in Venezuela.

An executive order by United States President Donald Trump to freeze the Venezuelan government's assets and cut off its funds is an act of "gross interference" and a violation of the norms of international relations, China's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

China will continue to cooperate with Venezuela, Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement, urging the U.S. to respect international law and stop trying to stir up discord.

The Chinese official was responding to comments by U.S. national security adviser John Bolton warning China and Russia to end their support for the embattled Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Relations between China and the U.S. have become increasingly strained because of a bitter trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Union said it rejected new moves by the White House to impose a total blockade on Venezuela. Though the EU has also placed sanctions on the elected government of Venezuela, they oppose U.S. attempts to extend the sanctions ‘extraterritorially’.

The European bloc said it hoped the talks with the opposition carried out in Barbados were successful and would refrain from further sanctions if the two sides in Venezuela reached an agreement.