Venezuelan VP Rejects US Blockade, Calls for Unity

She said that although the opposition says the measures are against President Nicolas Maduro, the U.S. blockade affects all Venezuelans.

The Venezuelan government has rejected the blockade ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said Tuesday and defined the blockade as an attack against the entire country.

"He has taken the most dangerous steps against our country to lay the foundations for absolute suffocation against Venezuela," Vice President Rodríguez warned.

"Is it really [about] Maduro? Or is it a total financial blockade against Venezuela? If you financially close Venezuela, how will the country buy its food and medicines?" she asked.

On the Oslo-Barbados talks, the vice president declared that the opposition "has kicked the dialogue table," while she urged national unity. "They have to stop the understanding that they govern the world," she said in reference to the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that imposes a near-total blockade on government assets in that country, which includes an embargo against food suppliers, among other basic inputs. This is the first time in 30 years that Washington takes such an action against a sovereign country.