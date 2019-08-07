Venezuela Govt Won't Attend Dialogue Table Due to US Blockade

President Maduro decided not to send his delegation this time after the serious and brutal aggression by the Trump administration against Venezuela.

The Bolivarian Government has decided not to send its delegation to the dialogue meetings scheduled for this August 8 and 9 in Barbados, as announced by the sector vice president for Communication, Tourism and Culture, Jorge Rodríguez on Wednesday.

The Minister for Communication and Information also made the announcement through his account on the social network Twitter @jorgerpsuv where an official statement was published explaining that the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro decided not to send his delegation this time after the serious and brutal aggression by the Trump administration against Venezuela.

"We Venezuelans have noted with deep indignation that the head of the opposition delegation, Juan Guaidó, celebrates, promotes and supports these harmful actions against the sovereignty of our country and of the most elementary human rights of its inhabitants," the official statement reads.

Also, the text explains that from now on they will review "the mechanisms of that process so that its continuation is really effective and harmonious with the interests of our people."

Venezuela has been subjected to an illegal blockade that prevents economic, commercial and financial activities that impact on the purchase of food, medicines and the payment of international liabilities, threatening the free trade of nations.