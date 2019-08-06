Arreaza: US Total Blockade Will Make People Suffer But Won't Break Venezuela

Arreaza warned that the U.S. president intends to make another decree to execute a total blockade of Venezuelan government's assets abroad.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza deplored Tuesday the total economic blockade imposed by the U.S. government of Donald Trump a day earlier in an executive order.

At a press conference, Arreaza said that the order includes seven decrees and makes them into law in order to restrict the commercial, financial and economic capacities of the Venezuelan government led by President Nicolas Maduro, in a bid to oust him from power.

The Venezuelan top diplomat said he had reviewed the latest U.S. coercive measures against Venezuela, and said while they will leave a historical scar on his country's population, are not enough to break a country. "It takes much more than a magnate-president to violate the dignity of Venezuela."

He went on to stress that the U.S. government "spies on us, violates international law and acknowledges it openly," which will affect the purchase of medicine while placing pressure on the country's food program known as Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP).

Finally, the foreign minister advised President Trump to deal with his affairs and assess the consequences of his racist speech, such as the recent shootings in the city of El Paso, Texas. He also said the U.S. should deal with its almost 100 million poor people.

Trump signed an executive order Monday that imposes a near-total blockade on government assets in that country, which includes an embargo against food suppliers, among other basic inputs. This is the first time in 30 years that Washington takes such an action against a sovereign country.