China Breaks Some Ties With the US as Retaliation

China continues retaliating against the U.S. for Nancy Pelosi's "provocative" visit to Taiwan, severing relations with Washington in several areas.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Friday in a statement that it will cut off contacts between high-level military commanders and the Defense Departments of the two countries.

Beijing will also stop cooperation between the two powers in preventing cross-border crime, repatriating illegal immigrants, collaborating in judicial and criminal assistance, and drug control. According to the statement, Beijing will no longer sit at the dialogue table with Washington to address climate change.

The note comes hours after the Chinese Foreign Ministry imposed sanctions on Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and her immediate family in response to her "ruthless" and "provocative" actions.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has charged that Pelosi's trip to the island, whose sovereignty China claims, constituted blatant interference in the Asian country's internal affairs, as well as undermining "China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," trampling on the One China policy and threatening "the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait."

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday that the context and the events that led to the tensions in the Taiwan Strait are crystal-clear. The U.S. is the unprovoked provocateur and creator of the crisis. https://t.co/IfxY6HpWRL pic.twitter.com/EygrHA0fMY — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) August 5, 2022

Pelosi is the highest-ranking U.S. official to be subjected to Chinese sanctions. On Thursday, China showed muscle to the U.S., two days after Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, by launching large-scale military maneuvers, as part of which it fired several missiles into the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing sees Taiwan as a part of its national territory, while the island believes itself to be an independent nation. Within the framework of the discrepancy, Washington's military rapprochement and support for Taipei have turned the issue into a primary focus of tension between the U.S. and China.

The Chinese government has warned that it will "take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and territorial integrity."