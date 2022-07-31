China’s PLA Holds Military Drills Across Taiwan Strait

The military exercises are taking place ahead of the 95th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Liberation Army in China, as well as an upcoming visit of Nancy Pelosi, the U.S. House Speaker, to Taiwan.

On Saturday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army is holding military drills with a live-fire exercise in Fujian, a province in the southeastern region of China, across the strait of Taiwan, according to the maritime administration of Pingtan county.

Beijing issued a warning that live-fire military drills will be held from 8 am to 9 pm local time, and the designated maritime area will close down for entry to all vessels.

The Chinese military has been also holding drills on Friday and Saturday in Hainan Strait, which separates the Guangdong province from the island of Hainan as well as near an island close to southern Guangdong.

The military exercises are taking place ahead of the 95th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Liberation Army in China, as well as an upcoming visit of Nancy Pelosi, the US House Speaker, to Taiwan.

Military drills have been taking place these days in all waters surrounding #China, including the Bohai Sea, Huanghai Sea, the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

Earlier this month, media reported that Pelosi will be visiting Taiwan in August, which prompted Beijing to warn Washington about the violation of the one China principle.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in the event of Pelosi's visit, threatened to take decisive measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and warned the U.S. will be responsible for the consequences that will spring from the visit.