US Congress Approves Record $840 Billion Annual Defense Budget

The bill was supported by 329 congressmen, while 101 voted against it. Thirty-nine Democrats and 62 Republicans voted against the measure.

The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress approved the country’s defense budget for fiscal year 2023 (beginning from October 1), totaling approximately $840 billion. The figure includes a $37 billion boost to President Biden’s defense budget.

According to a live broadcast by the lower chamber’s official website, the bill was supported by 329 congressmen, while 101 voted against it. Thirty-nine Democrats and 62 Republicans voted against the measure.

The House bill allocates $808.4 billion in discretionary spending to the Pentagon, $30.5 billion to the Department of Energy, and another $400 million in defense-related activities elsewhere in the federal government.

As US military spending approaches $1 trillion annually, it's worth noting: this amount is more than 3 times more than the next higher spender, and more than the next 14 countries combined.



It's also 13 times larger than the annual spending of Russia, the grave threat to the US. pic.twitter.com/iOkqcW0xVW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 15, 2022

The Senate is to adopt its own version of the bill, which differs from the variant proposed by the House of Representatives. Subsequently, a commission to bring the two versions together will convene. The document is to be approved by both chambers before going to U.S. President Joe Biden for signing. The process may take several months.