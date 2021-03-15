China Calls Washington 'Hypocrite' Over New Sanctions

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission designated five Chinese companies as a threat to its country's networks.

China's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday rejected Washington's new sanctions against five Chinese companies for posing an alleged threat to U.S. national security.

"Washington's decision is unfounded and hypocritical because the U.S. spies even on its allies using its technological advantages. It is a spying empire," Zhao asserted.

"The U.S. has also extended the National Security concept, and it has cracked down on Chinese technology companies under that pretext," he added.

On Friday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated Chinese Huawei, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology as national security threats.

President Joe Biden's administration made that decision under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. “China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order. Our country’s development means better protection and opportunities for nations worldwide, not challenges,” Zhao said. Last week, Biden tightened rules on dealing with Chinese Huawei, restricting U.S. companies from supplying it with products that can be used in 5G devices.