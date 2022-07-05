China: FM Spokesman Denounces US Systemic Racial Discrimination

"This year alone, 49 African Americans have been shot and killed by American police," Foreign Minister spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

The Chinese spokesman made his remarks Tuesday in light of the killing of African-American citizen Jayland Walker in the U.S. state of Ohio by eight police officers who fired more than 90 shots.

At a press briefing, the spokesperson said that racial discrimination and injustice in the U.S. mirrors the discrimination and injustice it fuels worldwide.

According to Zhao, since 2020, the U.S. registers 2 563 deaths caused by police enforcement, of which 565 are African American, more than 22 percent.

"This year alone, 49 African Americans have been shot and killed by American police," Zhao added that it is standard practice for U.S. police to enforce the law tougher toward racial minorities.

In the US, people like George Floyd still can't breathe. As pointed out by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination long ago, African descendants in the US and the UK face systemic racism on health, employment, education, fair trial and other rights. — Truth Tellers (@LesterJerry2) July 5, 2022

The Chinese diplomat warned that systematic and universal racial discrimination is escalating in the U.S., which, he said, has not made effective efforts to combat the issue as a member state of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

In this sense, Zhao said that the U.S. is thus seriously violating its obligations under the U.N. convention.