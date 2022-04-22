China-Liaoning Province Launches Intl. Freight Train

Liaoning province in northeast China launched its first international freight train on Friday, running on the China-Laos railroad.

Officials and businessmen said that freight train services between cities in the northeastern province of Liaoning and Europe would be of increasing vitality to boost multimodal transportation and regional trade in northeast Asia.

Wang Xiaodong of China Railway Shenyang Group Co., Ltd. said that the international freight train service rollout ushered in rail trade between China's northeast and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

According to Chengtong Industrial Investment Co., Ltd. chairman Gao Zengli, the transborder train was expected to reach Laos within ten days, taking five to ten days less than the sea transport period.

The official said that the new transportation method could successfully impede freight loss during transport and mitigate the cost and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic along with other force majeure events.

Xi'an, capital of NW China's Shaanxi Province, on Friday launched its first freight train to Vientiane, traveling via China-Laos Railway. The train mainly loaded with textile products will exit China via Mohan Port in the country's SW Yunnan and arrive in the Laotian capital. pic.twitter.com/1KuYm7Nybz — Modern China (@PDChinaBusiness) April 22, 2022

The China-Laos railroad became operational on December 3, 2021, and connects the capital of China's southwestern province of Yunnan, Kunming, with the Laotian capital, Vientiane, over more than 1 000 kilometers.