On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson called on the U.S. to give a convincing account of its biological military activities in Ukraine and across the Globe as soon as possible.

During the daily press briefing, Wang Wenbin underscored that the international community has serious concerns about the main objective of U.S. research in the biological laboratories in Ukraine, and the comments about the nation conducting dangerous research prohibited in the U.S. in its overseas installations.

The Spokesperson noted that Washington cannot remain silent or simply continue saying that the reports on the matter are nothing more than "disinformation."

Wang appointed that there is no best way for the U.S. side to prove its innocence than disclosing all possible information and allowing the international community to examine the installations and documents on the bio-labs achievement and processes.

"The US cannot simply respond with silence or a false information statement to excuse it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

Chinese Spokesperson also urges the White House to be forthright about its biological military activities in Ukraine and other countries and stop blocking the building of the Biological Weapons Convention verification protocol.