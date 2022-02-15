Su Wins Men's Snowboard Big Air Gold as China Soars New Olympic Heights

Su Yiming's success at Big Air Shougang has lifted China's haul of medals to 12, including six golds, four silvers and two bronzes.

On Tuesday, Su Yiming claimed the Olympic gold medal in the men's snowboard big air with a stylish show, adding to his silver medal in the slopestyle event. Mons Roisland (Norway) took the silver, while Max Parrot (Canada), who took gold in the slopestyle, finished third.

Su's success at Big Air Shougang has lifted China's haul of medals to 12, including six golds, four silvers and two bronzes, surpassing its previous best of 11 medals won at Vancouver 2010.

"I secured the gold medal already after two runs," said Su, who burst into tears before going down the slope in the final run. "It was such a special moment for me. I thought about challenging myself again but I just couldn't help crying. I just wanted to enjoy the moment."

Placing fifth in the qualification on Monday, Su went eighth after five riders had executed performances that scored more than 80 points, with Chris Corning stomping a backside quad cork 1800 melon for 92.00 points. In his second run, Su threw in a perfect backside triple cork 1800 Indy to collect 93.00 points and moved top with a total score of 182.50.



With a crash in his first run, Parrot repeated the trick in the second round and improved his score but had a flaw on the landing when attempting a frontside triple cork 1620 weddle in the final round. As Roisland scored a combined score of 171.75 points to outscore Parrot into second place, Su secured his gold medal before his final run to become China's youngest ever Winter Olympic champion.

"I expected to be here (in the final), but not in second position. Coming into this, my mindset was just to do as good as I could and I didn't have any expectations for podium. Maybe, if I get lucky, if I push it, maybe I make it, but I didn't think much of it," Roisland said.

"It's crazy, definitely amazing," said Parrot who took his second medal at the Beijing Games. "This is my third Olympics, and third medal. To get two medals out of the same Games I'm extremely proud of myself."