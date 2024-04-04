96 Aftershocks Recorded Overnight in Taiwan

The epicenters of the aftershocks were located in Hualien County's coastal area and nearby waters.

Taiwan's meteorological agency informed that 96 aftershocks were recorded on Wednesday night and Thursday early morning following the 7.3-magnitude earthquake.

The epicenters of all the aftershocks, which occurred from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 8:20 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), were located in Hualien County's coastal area and nearby waters. The maximum earthquake intensity reached 4 magnitude.

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien of China's Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, killing nine people and injuring more than 1,000 people. A total of 101 people are trapped and 34 were missing as of 12 a.m. on Thursday.

The aftershocks were particularly severe at around 2:30 and 3 a.m. Thursday, prompting the authorities to issue a mobile phone earthquake warning to citizens.

The earthquake caused relatively minor damage in areas other than Hualien, while the majority of the casualties and trapped people were in Hualien. Currently, there are 20 shelters established in Hualien County .

Early Thursday morning, an official of Hualien told reporters that the search and rescue efforts in Hualien were almost complete, with the exception of the Taroko Scenic Area, which was difficult to evacuate in time due to traffic disruptions.

Search and rescue teams from all over Taiwan came to Hualien. Tents and daily necessities were provided to people who were temporarily staying in shelters due to damaged houses.