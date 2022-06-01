China Strives To Strengthen Food Supply Capacity

Chinese authorities said that the country aims at increasing its food supply capacity to ensure price stability.

A circular issued Wednesday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and other government agencies urges local governments to obtain a clear picture of the area, variety, field vegetable production, and the variety and production of aquatic and livestock stocks.

According to the circular, qualified cities are suggested to expand food product stocks in variety and quantity to boost their response capacity.

The need to move forward with coordination between wholesale markets, large food processing companies, logistics companies, and production bases is also catered for in the circular that encourages online transactions and point-to-point delivery.



The circular emphasizes providing an accessible channel from farmland and vegetable bases to wholesale markets and quick delivery. It also stressed the necessity of ensuring extensive agricultural supplies and organizing enterprises to market food products after harvesting.

The world faces a food security crisis with soaring prices and supply chain disruptions. The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with climate change issues, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the broad economic sanctions on Russia, have put the world in a genuinely worrying scenario. Countries worldwide are looking for alternative solutions to the crisis affecting not only the food supply chain but also the energy sector.